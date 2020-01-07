LONDON (AP) — French midfielders Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko have had operations to deal with injuries.

Pogba, who has managed only eight appearances for Manchester United this season, posted a video after his ankle surgery saying “everything went well.”

United expects Pogba to be out for a month.

Tottenham will be without Sissoko much longer, with the north London club saying it hopes he returns to training in early April after recovering from a right knee operation.

It is the latest blow for Tottenham, which lost striker Harry Kane to a hamstring tear sustained in the same game last week against Southampton. Tottenham has not put a timeframe on Kane’s recovery.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports