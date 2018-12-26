PARIS (AP) — French media are joining in support of L’Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.
Several groups of journalists have signed a petition asking PSG to reinstate L’Equipe writers in the name of “press freedom.”
They said in a joint statement “the freedom of journalists to cover sports or political press conferences is not negotiable.”
According to L’Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: What does Pete Carroll's contract extension say about the future of the team? A look at 2019 opponents, and more
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to extension through the 2021 season
- From football to full-time father: Former WSU star Keith Millard embraces being stay-at-home dad
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports