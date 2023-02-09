MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night.

Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at halftime.

Davis, who matched his season high and leads the nation with a career-best 26.6 scoring average, has now scored 3,441 career points and trails all-time leader Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) in Division I play. He leads the country with 707 points and 121 3-pointers this season.

Freeman buried six 3-pointers for Milwaukee. Markeith Browning II finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ahmad Rand sank 5 of 6 shots and scored 15. He also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots. Kentrell Pullian pitched in with 15 points, six boards and four assists.

Davis scored 30 points in the second half to rally the Titans (10-16, 6-9) from a 50-31 deficit. Gerald Liddell contributed 17 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. A.J. Oliver added 12 points and three steals.

Davis made two free throws to give Detroit Mercy an 87-86 lead with 1:44 remaining, but freshman Elijah Jamison answered with a 3-pointer and Milwaukee never trailed again.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25