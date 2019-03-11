BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-7)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Terrell Suggs, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Za’Darius Smith, WR John Brown, RB Javorius Allen, RB Ty Montgomery, QB Robert Griffin III, DE Brent Urban, TE Maxx Williams.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Michael Pierce, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, LB Patrick Onwuasor.
NEEDS: Ravens need safety after cutting veteran Eric Weddle to save salary cap space, and they’ll need pass rusher if Suggs and Smith are not retained. In addition, Baltimore could use wide receivers capable of making key block downfield or getting free on underneath patterns for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s still getting hang of passing game. With Alex Collins gone, Ravens need running back to at least work in tandem with Gus Edwards, who has six career starts.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $29.8 million, with another $10 million after trade of QB Joe Flacco to Denver becomes official.
