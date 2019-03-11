CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-8-1)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Breshad Perriman, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, OG Earl Watford, WR Rod Streater.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Rashard Higgins, DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, TE Orson Charles, DT Trevon Coley.
NEEDS: Although he’s got plenty to spend, GM John Dorsey won’t throw around big money as he’s shown preference to acquire talent via trades and draft — for now. Cleveland’s defense ranked No. 30 overall and needs to catch up with offense. There’s priority to add stout interior tackle to improve up-the-middle pressure, and complement star DE Myles Garrett. Also, linebacker depth needs addressing following release of Jamie Collins. QB Baker Mayfield needs more weapons, so wide receiver another area of keen interest. Recent signing of LT Greg Robinson to one-year contract reduced urgency to fill vital position in this market.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $64 million, more than enough to upgrade vastly improved roster.
