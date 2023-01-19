EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III’s 15 points helped UTEP defeat Florida International 81-61 on Thursday night.

Frazier also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Miners (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Shamar Givance added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had 10 assists. Calvin Solomon shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Panthers (8-11, 2-6) were led by Denver Jones, who posted 18 points and two steals. Nick Guadarrama added 12 points and two blocks for Florida International. Dashon Gittens also had 11 points.

UTEP took the lead with 13:35 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Givance led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 40-28 at the break. UTEP pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 25 points. They outscored Florida International by eight points in the final half, as Givance led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Florida Atlantic while Florida International visits UTSA.

___

