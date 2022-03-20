DENTON, Texas (AP) — Armaan Franklin sank three 3-pointers in overtime and scored 17, sparking Virginia to a 71-69 victory over North Texas in NIT second-round action on Sunday.

Franklin’s three 3s came in the first 2:10 of the extra period and gave the Cavaliers (21-13) a 64-58 lead. The Mean Green (25-7) pulled within a point on Thomas Bell’s three-point play with 6 seconds left, but Kihei Clark made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds to go to preserve the win. North Texas failed to get a shot off.

Jayden Gardner also scored 17 for Virginia. Reece Beekman pitched in with 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Clark finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Mardrez McBride buried six 3-pointers and scored 21 to pace North Texas. Tyler Perry and Abou Ousmane scored 16 apiece. Bell contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Bell had a four-point play that knotted the score at 55 and eventually sent the game to OT after both teams went scoreless over the final 2:30 of regulation.

