FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 30 arrests were made after supporters of English club West Ham and local team Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League game, police said Thursday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that they had to intervene “at several locations” the previous night because of fights between rival fans or because supporters “wanted to fight.” The police said they stopped major altercation around the main train station.

Police say up to 1,000 visiting supporters “including fans considered to be a risk” were registered before the game.

“The rival fan groups kept looking for violent clashes, which the police prevented by quickly intervening, especially in the station area. Despite that, there were physical attacks elsewhere,” the statement said, referring to an attack carried out by Frankfurt fans that left two visiting supporters unconscious. Both men had to be hospitalized due to their injuries.

Other altercations included an attack by a larger group of Frankfurt fans on West Ham supporters in a pub, in which baseball bats were used.

Frankfurt was hosting West Ham for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Frankfurt was leading 2-1 from the first leg.

