SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European title ended Wednesday with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final.

Rafael Borré converted the decisive penalty kick after Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s shot, giving the German club its first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup, a predecessor to the Europa League. The win also secures a first appearance in the Champions League next season for Frankfurt.

Trapp had already made a key save in the final minutes of extra time, stretching out a leg to stop a close-range shot by Ryan Kent.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead in the 57th minute and Borré equalized for Frankfurt in the 69th.

Frankfurt went undefeated throughout the entire Europa League campaign.

Rangers was trying to win its first European title since lifting the trophy of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972. The Scottish club also lost to Zenit St. Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup.

Frankfurt will return to Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 1960, when it lost in the European Cup final to Real Madrid in Glasgow.

