Trainer Frank Lucarelli hit another horse-racing milestone Sunday.

Lucarelli recorded career victory No. 2,000 with Washington-bred gelding River Kat in the fourth race at Grand Prairie, Texas. He picked up two other wins before the day was over.

Lucarelli, 65, notched his first career victory at Longacres in 1979. He ranks first in wins at Emerald Downs and has seven training titles at the Auburn track.

Lucarelli has training operations in Washington and Texas.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers saw a streak of four consecutive extra-inning wins come to an end with a 3-2 road loss to the Reno Aces, which split the six-game series. Grayson Greiner’s RBI single in the 11th won it for Reno.

• Kyle Lewis hit his third home run in his rehab stint in Everett, but the AquaSox, despite hitting four home runs lost to the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 13-10, splitting the six-game series. Lewis was 1 for 1 with two RBI and a walk.