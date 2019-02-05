TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deondre Francois’ uncle says the former Florida State starting quarterback has entered his name in the NCAA transfer database portal.

Putting his name on the list allows other schools to contact Francois, who was dismissed from the Seminoles football program on Sunday. Head coach Willie Taggart kicked Francois off the team after a social media post included audio of an alleged argument between the quarterback and his girlfriend.

Pat Julmiste, Francois’ uncle, said Tuesday the audio recording is old and that no incident occurred last weekend.

In January 2018, Francois was investigated for a domestic dispute with his girlfriend but no arrest was made. A few months later, Francois was again investigated and local police seized 17 grams of a marijuana/tobacco mixture from his bedroom. Francois was not arrested but completed a diversion program.

Julmiste says he understands why Taggart dismissed Francois but feels like the Seminoles “wanted Deondre out of there and they just needed a reason.”

