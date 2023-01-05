LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Harwin Francois scored 20 points to help McNeese defeat Northwestern State 92-77 on Thursday night.

Francois was 7 of 12 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Cowboys (6-10). Zach Scott scored 17 points, going 6 of 12 (3 for 8 from distance). Christian Shumate recorded 15 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Isaac Haney led the Demons (8-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six assists and four steals. Ja’Monta Black added 15 points for Northwestern State. In addition, Emareyon McDonald had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.