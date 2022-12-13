HOUSTON (AP) — Ja’Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night.

Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the field after shooting 2 of 11 and scoring nine points in Houston’s 71-65 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Francis was 7 of 10 as Houston (10-1) shot 50% on the night.

Emanuel Sharp scored 10 points off the bench.

Kam Woods scored 26 points to lead the Aggies (4-5). Woods scored 17 of North Carolina A&T’s 21 first-half points and finished 10 of 18 from the field. Demetric Horton added 11 points.

The Cougars outrebounded North Carolina A&T 46-26, including 14-7 on the offensive boards. Houston held a 22-6 advantage in second-chance points and a 42-14 advantage in the paint.

The Aggies shot 29%, including 6 of 25 on 3-pointers, as their three-game winning streak ended.

Leading 19-16 with 8:49 remaining in the first half, Houston closed the half on a 17-5 run to extend its advantage to 36-21. Francis scored six points during the spurt.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies were playing their first game since Nov. 30, when they defeated UNC Greensboro 73-56. … Houston’s size in the post and ability to get into the paint proved too much for the Aggies.

Houston: The Cougars are 25-1 after a loss under coach Kelvin Sampson since the 2017-18 season. … Houston got 40 points from its bench. … After committing four turnovers in the first three minutes, Houston settled down and finished the half with seven giveaways.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T: Faces Texas Southern on Saturday at the HBCU Challenge in Las Vegas.

Houston: At No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

