SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Thomas Heurtel scored 16 points and France completed an unbeaten run through Olympic men’s basketball group play with a 79-62 victory over Iran on Saturday.

Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot added 12 points and Nando de Colo had 10 poins, five rebounds and five assists for the French, who opened Group A by beating the U.S. 83-76 and then breezed from there.

The French routed the Czech Republic 97-77 and then led comfortably throughout the second half against Iran.

They will get one of the top seeds when the draw is conducted to determine the quarterfinal pairings. The quarterfinals will be played Tuesday.

Frank Ntilikina played for the first time here after sitting out the first two games with muscle discomfort. The New York Knicks guard scored three points.

Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Iran, which was winless in three games its first appearance in men’s basketball at the Olympics since 2008.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports