MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fox is limiting the amount of pre-game access to the Minnesota Vikings this week for guest analyst Greg Olsen, in response to concerns raised by the team about an opposing player on the broadcast crew.
The Vikings host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, when Olsen and the Carolina Panthers are on their bye. Olsen has missed the last eight games with a broken foot, but he could return from injured reserve in a week. The Vikings play Dec. 10 at the Panthers.
Fox Sports issued a statement Tuesday confirming the restriction for Olsen, the three-time Pro Bowl tight end. Fox officials said they “fully respect” the concerns of the Vikings.
Matt Hasselbeck (2014) and Marcus Allen (1994) are other players who’ve worked as analysts for Fox while still an active player.
