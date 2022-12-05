Indiana Fever (3-12, 1-11 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (3-10, 1-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sylvia Fowles and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Minnesota takes on Indiana. Fowles is 10th in the WNBA averaging 16.5 points per game and Mitchell is fourth in the league averaging 19.0 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 1-4 at home. Minnesota is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Fever are 1-6 in road games. Indiana ranks eighth in the WNBA with 18.7 assists per game led by Mitchell averaging 3.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 82-76 on May 10. Mitchell scored 26 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Shepard is averaging 8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Advertising

Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fever, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Victoria Vivians is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 79.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Natalie Achonwa: out (hamstring), Moriah Jefferson: out (quad).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.