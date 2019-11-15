SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 17 points as Sacramento State defeated UC Riverside 62-49 on Friday night.

Brandon Davis and Joshua Patton added 16 points each for the Hornets. Davis also had seven rebounds, while Patton posted three blocks.

Ethan Esposito, the Hornets’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent (1 of 7).

Dominick Pickett had 15 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-1). Callum McRae added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

George Willborn III, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent (1 of 5).

Sacramento State (2-0) takes on UC Davis on Wednesday. UC Riverside matches up against Pacific on the road on Sunday.

