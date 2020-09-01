JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Leonard Fournette is now a free agent.

Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday. Fournette’s representatives responded by formally filing a grievance against the Jaguars in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season.

Jacksonville voided all remaining guarantees in Fournette’s rookie deal late in 2018. The void only came into play because the Jags parted ways with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The Jaguars took the unusual action following Fournette’s one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo linebacker Shaq Lawson in November 2018.

Then-Jaguars personnel chief Tom Coughlin publicly ripped Fournette weeks later for being “disrespectful” and “selfish” for sitting on the bench while injured and inactive during the season finale. Coughlin tried to fine Fournette an entire game check — around $99,000 — for his actions that day, but it was eventually rescinded.

