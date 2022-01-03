ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Jud Logan, a four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62.

The school announced his death on Monday. No cause was given, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019.

Logan spent the past 17 years coaching at Ashland, where his athletes won 59 individual national indoor and outdoor championships. Ashland won three straight NCAA Division II men’s titles from 2019-21 under Logan.

“Jud Logan personified our mission and vision at Ashland University,” school president Dr. Carlos Campo said. “We promise a transformative experience for students, and Jud delivered that every day in his interactions with student-athletes. His legacy at AU is extraordinary. Countless lives were touched for the better due to his unconquerable spirit and love for others.”

A Kent State graduate, Logan competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 2000 Olympics. He was a captain on the 1992 team in Barcelona, Spain.

Logan is survived by his wife, Jill, and their three children — Nathan, Jenna and Kirsten.