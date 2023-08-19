Four Huskies past and present raced in the 1,500 meters Saturday on the first day of the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Husky junior Sophie O’Sullivan just missed making the semis, going 4:02.15 in the preliminary heats but it was under the Olympic standard needed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

O’Sullivan placed eighth in her heat, with the top six getting spots in the semis. Her eighth-place time was faster than the winning time of the other three sections, as she debuted on the World Championships stage where her mother, Sonia, had gold-medal success in the 5,000 meters for Ireland.

“I think that’s all I could do,” said O’Sullivan. “I put myself in a spot in the last 100 where I could have been in the top six and it just wasn’t in my favor today, but that’s as fast as I could have run. It’s the best shot I could have given myself. I’ll just have to come back another time.”

In May, O’Sullivan stunned with a 4:08.06 to shatter the Washington 1,500-meters school record.

On the men’s side, NCAA and USA runner-up Joe Waskom made his senior U.S. national team debut but got caught on the rail in a slow heat and was unable to move on. Waskom finished eighth at 3:47.26, just 0.49 seconds off the first-place finish.

Advertising

Former UW runner Kieran Lumb, the Canadian national champion in his worlds debut, also just missed the semis, but former All-American Sam Tanner, in his second worlds for New Zealand, did get an auto-advancing spot.

On Sunday, Tanner will be the lone Husky in action in the 1,500 semis. Monday will see Hana Moll compete in pole vault qualifying and Gianna Woodruff run the first round of the 400-meter hurdles.

MINORS

• The Tacoma Rainiers downed the host Sacramento River Cats, 6-5.

The Rainiers (64-55) got all their runs by the fifth inning and saw the River Cats (50-68) claw back into it with a five-run sixth.

Riley Unroe, Ryan Bliss and Taylor Trammell had home runs for the Rainiers.

Logan Allen (3-0, 5.42) picked up the win.

• Harry Ford had a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Everett AquaSox an 8-5 win over the visiting Hillsboro Hops.

Playing in his first assignment with the Sox, J.P. Crawford had a quiet night in his rehab appearance, going 0 for 3 with a strikeout. He is expected to return to the Mariners this evening in Chicago.

Hogan Windish and Ben Ramirez also homered for the AquaSox (60-53). James Parker had a triple.

Leon Hunter (3-1, 3.04) got the win.