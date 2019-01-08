ATLANTA (AP) — Former USC forward Jordan Usher has transferred to Georgia Tech and will be eligible for spring semester in 2019.
Usher, from Canton, Georgia, averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games, including two starts, this season for the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds as a freshman in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Usher has enrolled for spring semester at Georgia Tech. His transfer was announced by Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner.
Usher was considered a four-star prospect following his senior season at Wheeler High in Marietta, Georgia.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies searching for yet another new wide receivers coach following Matt Lubick's departure
- Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson contract extension 'very much in our plans' WATCH
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- Adam Jude's final AP Top 25 ballot: Clemson on top, where did the UW Huskies end up?
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25