MONTE ZONCOLAN, Italy (AP) — Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato soloed to victory atop the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Egan Bernal extended his overall lead to more than a minute after the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

Fortunato, who rides for Eolo-Kometa, attacked with around 2 kilometers remaining of the 205-kilometer (127-mile) route from Cittadella to claim a debut professional win in his first Grand Tour, at the top of one of the Giro’s most prestigious climbs.

It was Fortunato’s first victory in more than eight years, having last won as a junior.

Jan Tratnik was second, 26 seconds behind Fortunato. The duo had escaped from the remains of the breakaway shortly after the start of the ascent of the Zoncolan, which was covered in snow.

Alessandro Covi was third, 59 seconds behind Fortunato.

Bernal attacked from the peloton in the fog at the summit and finished fourth to extend his overall lead to 1 minute, 33 seconds ahead of Simon Yates, who moved into second.

Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, is 1:51 ahead of third-place Damiano Caruso

Advertising

This year’s Giro saw the riders climb the Zoncolan from the easier side. It was still nevertheless one of the most arduous ascents of the race. The last 3 kilometers had gradients often exceeding 20% and topping out at 27% along the hairpins in the final kilometer.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports