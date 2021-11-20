BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 24 points as Florida Atlantic got past North Dakota 98-79 on Saturday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 14 points for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Giancarlo Rosado and Everett Winchester had 11 points.

Caleb Nero scored 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-2). Matt Norman and Paul Bruns each had 11 points.

