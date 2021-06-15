PENDELTON, Ore. (AP) — Former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard Shoni Schimmel is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.

Schimmel, 29, was arrested early Monday and remained in the Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail. The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.

The Oregon native averaged 6.6 points per game after being drafted eighth overall draft by the Atlanta Dream in 2014. She played two seasons there with All-Star game appearances both years, including being named Most Valuable Player as a rookie, before being traded to the New York Liberty in 2016. Schimmel also played two games in 2018 with the Las Vegas Aces.

The 5-foot-9 Schimmel is Louisville’s No. 3 career scorer (2,174 points) and was an Associated Press second team All-American selection in 2013-14. As a junior she helped the Cardinals reach the 2013 NCAA women’s basketball championship game before they fell to UConn.