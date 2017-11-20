Share story

PRAGUE (AP) — The WTA says 1998 Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49.

The women’s tennis body says Novotna died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

The WTA made the announcement on Monday. Her family confirmed her death to the Czech Republic’s CTK news agency.

During a 14-year professional career, Novotna won 24 singles titles and reached No.2 in the singles rankings.

She won Wimbledon in 1998 for her only singles Grand Slam but also collected 12 doubles and four mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

Novotna was a three-time Olympic medalist and win the Fed Cup with Czech Republic in 1988.

