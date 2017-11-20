PRAGUE (AP) — The WTA says 1998 Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49.
The women’s tennis body says Novotna died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.
The WTA made the announcement on Monday. Her family confirmed her death to the Czech Republic’s CTK news agency.
During a 14-year professional career, Novotna won 24 singles titles and reached No.2 in the singles rankings.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
She won Wimbledon in 1998 for her only singles Grand Slam but also collected 12 doubles and four mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.
Novotna was a three-time Olympic medalist and win the Fed Cup with Czech Republic in 1988.