Former Washington volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin, who led the Huskies to the NCAA national championship in 2005, is part of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021.

McLaughlin, who left UW for Notre Dame in 2017, is the only Division I coach to win a national title in men’s and women’s volleyball. He won at USC in1990.

He is the winningest coach in UW history at 355-90.

UW VB No. 1

The Huskies, the defending conference champs, were voted No. 1 in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. UW, which is ranked No. 4 in the nation, had three players named to the preseason all-conference team: Samantha Drechsel, Ella May Powell and Claire Hoffman.

WSU was picked fifth and had three named to the preseason team: Magda Jehlarova, Hannah Pukis and Pia Timmer.

Golf

• Washington State‘s Max Sekulic won the Northwest Open at the Wine Valley Golf Course in Walla Walla with a tournament record 23-under 193. He finished up his record tournament with a 10-under 62 with six birdies and two eagles. He won by four strokes.

Minors

• The Everett AquaSox lost their fourth straight, losing at Eugene 6-3.