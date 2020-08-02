Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and current Jacksonville Jaguars starter has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Sunday.

Minshew’s placement on the list doesn’t necessarily mean he’s tested positive for the virus, but at the very least came in contact with someone who has and thus will be placed in NFL-mandated quarantine.

Three other Jaguars were placed on the same list Sunday, including two of Minshew’s roommates in Jacksonville, wide receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard, a former Wyoming standout. The other Jacksonville player on the list is tight end Charles Jones.

Because of an agreement between the NFL and its Players’ Association, the league isn’t able to reveal if a player has contracted the coronavirus, only his roster status.

Minshew becomes the second starting quarterback to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in as many days, joining Detroit Lions veteran Matthew Stafford.

The 24-year-old Minshew became Jacksonville’s starter early in his rookie season when Nick Foles went down with a fractured clavicle. The former fifth-place Heisman Trophy went on to have a productive season despite Jacksonville’s 6-10 record and the Jaguars dealt Foles to Chicago this offseason – a move that all but ensured the team was viewing Minshew as its franchise quarterback.

The NFL still has not indicated how long a player needs to spent on the COVID-19/reserve list before being reactivated, but the process entails passing unspecified NFL/NFL Players Association treatment and protocols.

