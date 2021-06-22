Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday and charged with illegal gun possession in Los Angeles, according to a report.

Authorities say they found an Uzi automatic weapon inside a bag in Clark’s SUV after he was stopped by police for a vehicle code violation. The Los Angeles Police Department reported officers noticed a gun sticking out from inside a duffel bag in his vehicle.

Clark was arrested and charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm under California law. Clark was released on Monday after posting a $35,000 bond.

Clark, 28, was a second round pick (No. 63) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft. The pick was controversial after Clark was dismissed from the University of Michigan football team in November 2014 following his arrest for domestic violence. After making a deal with prosecutors, Clark pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Clark spent four seasons with the Seahawks before they traded him to Kansas City in 2019. He signed a five-year contract worth $105.5 million after the trade. Clark enters his third season with Kansas City.