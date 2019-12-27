If B.J. Daniels were not a quarterback, he would make a good life coach.

Daniels sees the positive in everything, uses the words “blessed” and “blessing” often, and is no doubt sincere.

Daniels, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks and was on the team’s roster for the 2014 and 2015 Super Bowls, is back in Seattle. He is trying to win the starting quarterback job with the XFL Seattle Dragons, which open their first season Feb. 8.

“God blessed me with a good arm and I am trying to use it to the best of my ability,” the 5-foot-11, 222-pound Daniels said during training activities last week. “Quarterback is what I have been blessed to do, and I am going to continue doing it.”

Daniels, 30, has been doing it for a long time. As a high school player, he once threw for 723 yards and six touchdowns in a game.

That was followed by four years at South Florida, where he threw for 8,433 yards and ran for 2,038. He remains second in Big East Conference career total yards and would likely have set conference records for passing yards and total yards had he not broken his ankle during his senior season in 2012.

Was he disappointed by that?

“It has been a complete blessing,” he said. “To break my ankle, to have a big lineman fall on me, and still have an opportunity to get drafted (in the seventh round) and to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster as a QB, that was an amazing experience for me because that was an obstacle I was able to overcome.”

When San Francisco waived Daniels a month into his rookie season in 2013, Seattle claimed Daniels off waivers in October and he spent most of three seasons with the Seahawks, with the practice squad and on the regular roster.

Before the 2015 season, the Seahawks announced that Daniels was switching to receiver, even though he said his heart has always been at quarterback.

“When I switched over to receiver, it was a way to help out the Seahawks at the time,” he said. “ (Seahawks quarterback) Russell Wilson is a very durable guy and doesn’t get hurt — that’s one of my guys, still to this day. Coach Pete Carroll had me playing receiver, but little do people know that I was still the emergency quarterback. So God forbid, if anything were to happen to Russell, and to (backup) Tarvaris Jackson, I was the guy who was going to step in.”

Daniels caught two passes for the Seahawks in 2015 before Houston claimed him off the Seahawks practice squad late in the season. He got into two games with the Texans as a quarterback.

Since 2016, Daniels has bounced around several teams trying to earn a roster spot, including with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2018. Those didn’t work out, but it looked like he would get a chance to start with the Salt Lake Stallions of the new Alliance of American Football (which dissolved earlier this year), but a triceps injury ended his season before it started.

Still, Daniels never lost his positive attitude.

“Nothing has been disappointing,” he said. “I tore my triceps on my left arm — one of those freak things because no one tears their triceps — but there are no regrets, no negativity surrounding it. You have to be positive and I believe in God. He has given me plenty of opportunities. Even when I was hurt in Utah, I had an opportunity to be in a different state, a different city, experience different things and be around different people and learn from (Salt Lake coach) Dennis Erickson, even while being injured.

“I take all these experiences with grace and gratefulness.”

Daniels shares what he has learned at the quarterback school he runs in Florida. He particularly enjoys working with high school players and would like to eventually be a coach.

“I know what my calling is, to try and give back and help my community and the youth,” Daniels said. “Anything I learn from (Dragons) coach Jim Zorn or any other coach that I had previously — like coach Pete Carroll — I am taking those experiences and infusing it into high school students and college athletes so they can get better and get to their next level. My goal is to help those kids reach their dreams.”

But he isn’t ready to quit playing yet, and said he is grateful for his chance with the Dragons.

“It’s just a chance to play,” he said. “I don’t think I played as much as I wanted to.”

Daniels and Brandon Silvers were the only two quarterbacks for the Dragons during the two weeks of training activities. The two have formed a friendship despite competing for the same job.

“One thing I’ve always learned is to be a genuine person,” Daniels said. “Who is or who isn’t going to play is the coach’s decision. I have a relationship with Russell (Wilson) because of the way he treated me and the interactions we had. I tell Brandon all the time, ‘This XFL thing right now in our lives is a brief moment.’ We’re going to make the most of it, but I am going to have a relationship with Brandon for the rest of my life.”