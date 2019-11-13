Before Tuesday, Sam Cunliffe would get calls and texts from friends and family members asking if he still played basketball.

Many wondered whatever happened to the four-star Seattle hoops prospect who starred at Blanchet and won a Class 3A state title with Rainier Beach before short stints at Arizona State and Kansas.

Tuesday, in leading Evansville to a stunning 67-64 upset at No. 1 Kentucky, Cunliffe reemerged on the college basketball scene with a vintage performance befitting the former prep star who ranked among the top 60 recruits nationally.

“A lot of people thought I fell off the map and was done playing,” Cunliffe said Wednesday during a phone interview. “I wasn’t what I was and for me, I knew I was always capable of doing something like that.

“But to make it happen and follow through, it just proves to myself and my team that we’re capable of great things here. … It’s been unreal to hear from a lot of people from back home and to put Evansville on the map.”

Before Tuesday, the Purple Aces didn’t have much basketball history and last appeared in the NCAA tournament 20 years ago.

Evansville, which was picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, was a 25-point underdog. The result matched the third-largest betting upset in the past 15 seasons in a college basketball game involving two Division I teams.

It also was the Purple Aces’ first road victory against a ranked team.

“I’ve been saying for five or six months, I think we can beat Kentucky,” Cunliffe said. “I think we got enough guys and a lot of people looked at me like I was crazy. So to actually come through and to make my dream a reality, this is only the beginning.”

Cunliffe, who came off the bench and scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, drained a pair of decisive free throws with 6.8 seconds left.

“I just knew that if I got the ball and I got to the free-throw line, then I wasn’t going to miss,” said Cunliffe, who is shooting 83% at the line this season. “I knew there was no way. We were that close to beating them and I wanted to make sure that I could seal it.”

It wasn’t the first time Cunliffe played Kentucky. Three years ago, he tallied 14 points with Arizona State during a 115-69 defeat.

Back then, the 6-foot-6 guard was heralded as a freakishly athletic dunker, a superb shooter and a deft dribbler who drew favorable comparisons to fellow Seattle-area standout Zach Lavine.

Cunliffe looked like one of the top freshmen in the Pac-12 during his short stint with the Sun Devils before surprisingly deciding to transfer after just 10 games.

“It doesn’t make any rational sense,” said Cunliffe, who averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds at ASU. “People ask me all the time, why did you do that? And to be honest, I was just kind of making my own choices and just kind of doing what I wanted.

“It’s something I had to learn from. Maybe the hard way, maybe the long way, but we’re not all perfect.”

Believing he was one of the top college basketball players in the country, Cunliffe bet on himself and transferred to Kansas intent on starring with the Big 12 powerhouse.

But he couldn’t crack the rotation and got mop-up duty in 15 games during the 2017-18 season before feeling disenchanted and deciding to transfer once again.

Cunliffe returned to Seattle in 2018 where he reclaimed his confidence in summer-league games and at the Jamal Crawford Pro-Am. He flirted with Washington before taking visits to Pepperdine, Xavier and Evansville.

After consulting with Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford, who had connections with Purple Aces coach Walter McCarty, Cunliffe picked Evansville.

“A lot of people were confused or a lot of people didn’t understand, but making that decision was probably the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” said Cunliffe, who sat out last season and has two years of eligibility remaining. “I wanted to make sure I went somewhere for the right reasons.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere for the name or for the notoriety. I just wanted to go somewhere to feel wanted and to feel loved.”

Admittedly, the 22-year-old Cunliffe thought he would be playing in the NBA by now and not coming off the bench to average 17 points, five rebounds and 27 minutes for Evansville (2-0).

However, dreams change and if a pro basketball career doesn’t materialize, then Cunliffe wants to pursue a career as a television sports analyst.

“A lot of people were telling me — and I don’t think they’re wrong — that I should be in the NBA or I should be a professional and I have enough talent to already do that and why am I wasting my time,” Cunliffe said. “I had my mind set on something and I didn’t really care what anybody else thought.

“To see how much I’ve grown as a person and to see all the things I’ve had to go through that has shaped me, I’m 10 times more mature than I was as a freshman. If I could go back, who knows? But I’m very thankful for where I am right now and I wouldn’t change a thing.”