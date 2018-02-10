Ariana Kukors, a former Olympic swimmer who has accused her ex-coach of sexually abusing her as a minor, described “an extensive, abusive and incredibly manipulative relationship” that spanned a decade in an essay. She is a graduate of Auburn Mountainview High.

Ariana Kukors, a former Olympic swimmer who has accused her ex-coach of sexually abusing her as a minor, described “an extensive, abusive and incredibly manipulative relationship” that spanned a decade in an essay Friday.

The 28-year-old Kukors, in a seven-page online document, wrote that Sean Hutchison meticulously controlled and manipulated her from a young age and that the abuse at times overshadowed the successes she experienced swimming, including winning the 2009 world championship in the 200-meter individual medley in world-record time.

“I think back on those times now, tearfully asking why no one helped me … why no one stepped in to save me from this monster. It’s still hard to comprehend, but Sean had perfected the art of grooming; I wasn’t even aware I needed saving,” wrote Kukors, a graduate of Auburn Mountainview High School who also competed for the University of Washington.

Kukors’ essay described an investigation years ago into a possible relationship between her and Hutchison by USA Swimming, the sport’s governing body, that critics have said was cursory and insufficient. It followed other sex-abuse scandals in the sport that led to lifetime bans for coaches and volunteers.

Kukors wrote that the inquiry in January 2011, when she was 21, consisted of her talking to a private investigator by phone and answering 19 questions.

“I was scared. I lied. I had never felt more alone in all my life,” she wrote of that time.

USA Swimming closed the investigation several weeks later, saying it had found no wrongdoing and calling statements against Hutchinson “malicious lies.”

Kukors wrote, “Well, that shut me up real quick. But I think they knew. I think everyone knew.”

Hutchison has denied allegations of misconduct or that he groomed Kukors for abuse from a young age. The former Olympic assistant coach hasn’t been charged with a crime, but authorities searched his Seattle residence this week.

“At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors or do anything with her that was not consensual,” he said in a statement Thursday.

A message to Hutchison’s attorney and an email to a spokeswoman for USA Swimming seeking comment on Kukors’ essay were not immediately returned.

USA Swimming said Thursday that Kukors’ statement earlier this week was the first time it learned of the underage-abuse allegations and that “our hearts go out to Ariana and the difficulty she has gone through to reach this point of disclosure.”

In her essay, Kukors wrote that Hutchison “began by having me sit on his lap when we were alone, then progressed to kissing me in elevators and touching me over my clothes.”

She said when she was 16, “the relationship turned sexual” and added, “Throughout my senior year, our sexual activity continued to become more and more frequent. Every meet we went to — meets that shaped not only my swimming career, but the trauma that I now carry with me everywhere I go — was marred with acts that still haunt me to this day.”

Kukors said Hutchison “had groomed me from the age of 13. In addition, he had a longtime girlfriend. He told me she was his alibi, in case someone suspected us. I now know he told her something entirely different.”

Kukors wrote that when she reached “the pinnacle of my sport” by qualifying for the 2012 Olympic team, she was “petrified of the way Sean would react, as his jealously and control over me had reached a new level of unbearable.”

In 2012, Kukors was “checking in with him constantly, sending him naked pictures every single day as he required of me.”

When the swimming events ended at the London Olympics, Kukors wrote, “Sean made sure I was on the first flight home the following day, less than halfway through the Games. There would be no closing ceremony for me and certainly no further bonding with my Olympic teammates. In Sean’s eyes, I had been selfish enough, and it was time to come home.”

Kukors wrote that when she returned from London, her swimming career was over and she joined him in Seattle, “where he locked me away on the 21st floor” and “he had the one and only key and I was allowed to come and go only as he pleased.”

Of 2013, Kukors wrote, “I was suffering and felt like a hostage in my own home while trying to get my own corporate career off the ground in Seattle. I was reaching my breaking point.”

Late in the summer of 2013, Hutchison was traveling and, Kukors recalled, “I packed up all my things and moved out. When he returned from his travels, I told him I was leaving him. After a lot of screaming and crying, he begged me to take him back, and said he would change. I refused.”

Kukors married Matthew Smith last August and they are living in Austin, Texas.

Kukors’ allegations against Hutchison are another scandal for USA Swimming and the sports world, which was rocked by a litany of sexual misconduct by former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

USA Swimming revealed in 2010 that sex-abuse allegations were mostly to blame for lifetime bans of 46 members and said it set up training and enhanced screening for coaches, officials and volunteers.

Kukors’ attorney in California, Robert Allard, compared his client’s case to the one against Nassar.

“Much like the USOC knew about Larry Nassar years before his arrest and did nothing, USA Swimming had notice in 2010 that Sean Hutchison was involved in an inappropriate coach-athlete relationship with Ariana and took no actions to protect her or other swimmers,” he said in a statement.

Mike Saltzstein, former vice president of USA Swimming who previously complained about the organization’s handling of sexual-abuse cases, questioned the thoroughness of the investigation.

“Now with the benefit of hindsight and time, one would have to question whether there was any integrity to the first time they did this investigation,” he said, adding that a more thorough inquiry might have uncovered other problems, including allegations of underage abuse.