Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open last month.

The ITIA announced the suspension Friday for Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings.

Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who recently announced she was taking the rest of this season off after having nose surgery to improve her breathing.

She was seeded No. 7 at the U.S. Open when she lost to Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 on Aug. 30. The ITIA said Halep tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat.

During a provisional suspension, a tennis player is ineligible to compete in, or attend, any sanctioned events.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports