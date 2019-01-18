NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who won the 2000 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has been hired as head football coach at a Tennessee high school.
Lipscomb Academy athletic director Dr. Mike Roller announced the hiring Friday.
Dilfer says he felt led to Lipscomb at this time with the school committing to build a premier football program after going 35-32 over the past six seasons.
He played 14 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Seattle, Cleveland and San Francisco, and the sixth overall pick in 1994 by the Buccaneers out of Fresno State finished his career with 20,518 yards passing. After retiring from the NFL, Dilfer worked as an analyst with ESPN where he helped coach high school quarterbacks for the network’s Elite 11.
Dilfer also helps run QBEpic in the NFL’s offseason, working with young athletes.