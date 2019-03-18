MIAMI (AP) — Guard-center Chris Reed has signed with the Miami Dolphins, who lost three offensive linemen at the start of free agency.

Reed spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he made eight starts and played in 25 games. He was undrafted out of Minnesota State.

Last week tackle Ja’Wuan James signed a four-year deal with Denver worth up to $51 million after five seasons with the Dolphins. Starting guard Ted Larsen signed with the Bears, and the Dolphins released four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton.

Miami announced the signing Monday of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who earlier agreed to terms on an $11 million, two-year contract.

