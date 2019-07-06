Former University of Washington tight end and outside linebacker Jusstis Warren announced via his Instrgram account that he has transferred to Eastern Washington.

Warren, would be eligible for the Eagles this fall as a graduate transfer, has been working out in Cheney this summer, according to multiple sources.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Tacoma native saw action in 31 games the last three seasons, totaling nine tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a reception — a two-yard touchdown catch in 2017.

Warren, a former three-star recruit at Lincoln High School, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this past spring due to “a desire to get on the field and get back to defense,” UW tight ends coach Jordan Paopao told The Athletic.

EWU, which advanced to the FCS national title game last season, returns a bevy of experienced linebackers, including Chris Ojoh, Jack Sendelbach, Andy Katzenberger.

Shane wins two heats at Gold Cup

Jimmy Shane won two preliminary heats Saturday at the Gold Cup unlimited hydroplane race in Madison, Ind.

Shane drove the U-6 Miss HomeStreet to wins in Heat 1A and 2B. J. Michael Kelly in the U-12 Graham Trucking won Heat 1B and Bert Henderson won Heat 2B in the U-7 Spirit of Detroit.

Before Saturday’s racing, Rick Beaty, who was driving a vintage 7-liter, 8-cylinder hydroplane, was running test laps when he hit a wake and was ejected from the open cockpit, according to the Madison Courier.

The paper said Beaty was pulled from the water without a pulse and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.