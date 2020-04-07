Isaiah Thomas is doing his part to fight a pandemic — with pizza.

The Tacoma native and former University of Washington basketball star will donate more than 1,000 meals to employees at UW Medical Center’s Harborview, Montlake and Northwest locations “that have been greatly impacted by COVID-19,” according to a news release. There will be 500 to 600 meals from Pagliacci Pizza delivered per day, on Tuesday as well as April 14.

In a video to UW Medical Center employees that surfaced on social media, Thomas said, “Hey everyone, this is Isaiah Thomas. I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and cleaning staff at UW Medicine for all that you do to try to help (fight) this virus. My family and I appreciate you and want you to know that we couldn’t get through this without you. So thank you.”

Here’s the video that @isaiahthomas sent employees at UWMC pic.twitter.com/yZBPDVLen6 — Andy Yamashita (@ANYamashita) April 7, 2020

Thomas, 31, averaged 16.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in three prolific seasons at UW, from 2008 to 2011. He helped lead the Huskies to three NCAA tournament appearances, two Pac-10 titles and the Sweet Sixteen in 2010. The two-time All-Pac-10 selection and 2008-09 Pac-10 Freshman of the Year was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 60th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. A two-time NBA All-Star, Thomas has played for seven teams but is currently a free agent.

But, while the NBA season remains on hold, Thomas is still finding ways to help.