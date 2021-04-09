OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Former Georgia guard Tye Fagan is transferring to Mississippi.

The Rebels announced Friday that Fagan was joining the team after three seasons at Georgia. The 6-foot-3 guard was a starter last season, averaging 9.2 points per game and shooting a team-high 58.7% from the field.

“Tye had some great games in the SEC this season, including 19 versus the Rebels,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We have known Tye and his family for years and know he fits our program in every facet on and off the court.”

Fagan has two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 89 games in three seasons at Georgia, missing only one game.

Ole Miss added Miami graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks earlier in the week.

