ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a school spokesman said.

Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton said Dooley, 90, was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.

Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs and also served as athletic director until 2004.

Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4, the day the Bulldogs opened their season against Oregon in Atlanta, and the Georgia band played “Happy Birthday” for the Hall of Fame coach.

___

