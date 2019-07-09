LONDON (AP) — Former England forward Jay Rodriguez has returned to his hometown club Burnley after a 22-goal season with second-tier West Bromwich Albion.

Burnley says Rodriguez signed a two-year contract, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

The 29-year-old forward began his career with Burnley before joining Southampton, where he earned selection to the England team for one game in 2013.

Rodriguez spent the last two seasons with West Brom, which lost in the promotion playoffs in May.

Burnley is playing in its fourth straight season in the Premier League and placed 15th last season.

