MIAMI (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated following a car crash a month ago, is still lending the team moral support.

Norton attended practice at training camp Monday, and players huddled around him during a break midway through the workout.

“To have him out here smiling, it lifts your spirits,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said. “It’s great. It shows his character.”

The Dolphins signed Norton in December, and following the accident placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list. He played at the University of Miami, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018 and spent much of last season on their practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL