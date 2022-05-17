NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Forest lost the second leg of the semifinals 2-1 after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won 3-2 on penalties at the City Ground after three saves by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The last save led to a pitch invasion by the home fans to celebrate the win, and video showed one supporter running up to Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and headbutting him to the ground as he stood watching by the sideline.

Sheffield manager Paul Heckingbottom called the incident “assault” and pledged that the perpetrator “will be dealt with.”

A two-time European champion, Forest was last in the top flight in 1999. The team can return there by beating Huddersfield at Wembley Stadium on May 29 in one of the most lucrative games in world soccer because of the riches on offer in the Premier League through its broadcasting deals and prize money.

Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower league, before getting relegated in 2019.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports