CAROLINA (3-7) at BALTIMORE (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 13.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 4-6; Ravens 5-4.

SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 4-2.

LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Ravens 36-21 on Oct. 28, 2018, at Carolina.

LAST WEEK: Panthers beat Falcons 25-15 on Thursday; Ravens were off, beat Saints 27-13 on Nov. 7.

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (16), PASS (28), SCORING (23).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (20), SCORING (24).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (27), SCORING (4).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (3), PASS (28), SCORING (17).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Panthers minus-3; Ravens plus-7.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB D’Onta Foreman has been on a tear since star Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco. Foreman has run for at least 118 yards in three of the team’s past four games, including 130 yards on 31 carries in the Week 10 win against the Falcons. Strangely enough, Carolina’s running game has flourished since McCaffrey’s departure, averaging 159.5 yards rushing per game without him after managing just 90.3 yards with him.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Justin Houston has 6 1/2 sacks in the past three games and 8 1/2 on the season. He also had an interception in the win over New Orleans.

KEY MATCHUP: Carolina WR D.J. Moore vs. the Baltimore secondary. Moore has only one 100-yard receiving game so far this season, but he’ll look to get going against a defensive backfield that struggled with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle earlier this season.

KEY INJURIES: Baker Mayfield gets the start at QB for the Panthers with P.J. Walker out with a high ankle sprain. … The Panthers are hoping to get S Jeremy Chinn back this week after he missed six games because of a hamstring injury. Chinn brings playmaking skills and versatility to the defense because he’s big enough to move up to play linebacker. … Panthers DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) and FB Gio Ricci (neck) are out this week. … The Panthers lost starting CB Donte Jackson to a torn Achilles tendon last week. Look for C.J. Henderson to move into the starting lineup and for Keith Taylor to play more on passing downs. … Baltimore TE Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) were limited in practice during the week. … Ravens LB David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) could make his NFL debut this week.

SERIES NOTES: This is Carolina’s first visit to Baltimore since 2014, when the Ravens beat the Panthers 38-10. … In the 2018 meeting, Cam Newton threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s victory. Joe Flacco started at quarterback for the Ravens but was eventually relieved by Lamar Jackson, who was then a rookie. Jackson threw for a late touchdown. Current Washington QB Taylor Heinicke played in that game for the Panthers.

STATS AND STUFF: Mayfield was 1-4 as Carolina’s starter before he went down in Week 5 with an ankle sprain. … Foreman is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season. … Moore struggled to find chemistry with Mayfield in the first five games of the season as the two only hooked up 17 times for 207 yards and one touchdown. … Moore totaled 129 yards from scrimmage in the previous meeting with Baltimore. … WR Laviska Shenault will be used plenty on swing passes out of the backfield. He totaled 59 yards from scrimmage last week, including a 42-yard touchdown run. … DE Brian Burns has a sack in three of his past four games. … Baltimore is 14-1 against the NFC with Jackson as the starter. … The Ravens have rushed for at least 150 yards in eight consecutive games. Only four teams — the 1972 and 1973 Dolphins, the 1975 Steelers and the 1985 Bears — have had longer streaks. … Baltimore has forced at least one turnover in 11 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has made 64 consecutive FG attempts in the fourth quarter and OT, a league record. … Baltimore is 11-3 immediately following an open date under coach John Harbaugh. … Houston has a chance to become the first player since Robert Mathis in 2013 to have multiple sacks in four straight games.

FANTASY TIP: Baltimore’s Kenyan Drake ran for two touchdowns against New Orleans and could play a similar role if Edwards is out or limited.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL