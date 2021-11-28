NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored the final four of his team-high 27 points from the free throw line in the final seconds of the second overtime period to preserve Fordham’s 89-83 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Ian Krishnan’s jumper with :37 left pulled the Blue Devils within two, 83-81, but Quisenberry drew a foul and hit both free throws to push the Fordham lead to 85-81, and after Krishnan missed missed a 3, Antrell Charlton added two more free throws to make it 87-81. Quisenberry added two more with :09 left to seal the win.

Jayden Brown’s layup with a second left in regulation tied the game at 62-62 and forced overtime. Krishnan’s 3-pointer at the buzzer tied the game at 75-75 to force the second extra period.

Quisenberry scored 27 points for Fordham (5-3). Antonio Daye Jr. added 25 points for the Rams. Quisenberry made 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Daye Jr. also had six rebounds. Chuba Ohams had 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks and Antrell Charlton added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ian Krishnan had 17 points for the Blue Devils (1-6). Zach Newkirk added 13 points. Nigel Scantlebury had 11 points.

