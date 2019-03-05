ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a footballer who is accused of injuring four other players with a “sharp object” during a third-tier game in southeastern Turkey.
Anadolu Agency said four members of Sakaryaspor team accused midfielder Mansur Calar of home team Amed SFK of wounding them on Saturday during a match in the mostly Kurdish populated city of Diyarbakir.
A court imposed a travel ban on Calar pending the outcome of the investigation.
Amed SFK has denied the allegations, accusing the rival team players of aiming to cause “tensions and enmity.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- Former Huskies Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy made a weighty statement at NFL combine
- Washington lands three-star quarterback recruit Ethan Garbers
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- Bay Area blunder drops Huskies out of AP rankings and puts them on NCAA tourney bubble
Amed SFK, whose fan base is largely Kurdish, frequently faces hostility in away games, especially in regions where Turkish nationalist sentiments run high.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports