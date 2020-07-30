ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves’ alternate training site.

No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz’s 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

He now will have a chance to regain his strength and velocity at the Triple-A Gwinnett alternate site. The Braves hope he can turn it around the way he did after he was demoted to Gwinnett last year.

“Good for him to be able to go there and see if he can get himself going again,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

“With everybody needing pitching, I didn’t know if somebody would come in and take a chance with him. Remembering how he has thrown in the past, I figured somebody would take a crack at him.”

Snitker said the Braves can use “as many guys as we can have in the system.”

Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018, but since then has endured some ups and downs. He spent almost two months in the minors last year before returning to post a 6-1 record and 2.65 ERA over his last 10 appearances with Atlanta.

He allowed only three hits over seven innings in a 3-0 Game 2 win over St. Louis in the NL Division Series. The right-hander then had a meltdown in Game 5, when he recorded only one out and allowed six earned runs in the decisive 13-1 loss.

