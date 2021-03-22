Shantay Legans is leaving Cheney.

Eastern Washington’s successful men’s basketball coach accepted the same position at the University of Portland, the 39-year-old confirmed, on the heels of the Eagles’ third NCAA men’s tournament appearance.

Nearly 48 hours after No. 3 seed Kansas erased a double-digit, second-half deficit to beat No. 14 seed EWU 93-84 on Saturday in Indianapolis, Legans broke the news to his team in a Monday morning meeting.

Legans replaces former Portland Trail Blazers star and ex-NBA head coach Terry Porter, who was fired after posting a 43-103 mark in five seasons.

The Pilots – a West Coast Conference member with the likes of NCAA Tournament regulars Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary’s – haven’t had a winning season in conference play since the 2009-2010 season.

Portland hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 1996.

Legans, who has helped develop four Big Sky Conference MVPs in five seasons, believes he can attract similar under-the-radar talent to Portland and turn the Pilots into a winner.

The former California point guard’s wide-open, 3-point-heavy system helped EWU reach three straight Big Sky Conference Tournament championship games, win a conference regular-season title in 2020 and reach this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Legans won 60 of his 82 games against Big Sky Conference opponents. He was formerly an assistant under Jim Hayford before Hayford left EWU for Seattle University in 2017.

