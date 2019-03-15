NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is now offering a 10-minute viewing pass for those fans who want to see what’s happening in the league at a given moment.

The item will be rolled out starting Saturday and costs 99 cents. Fans will have the ability to watch as many live out-of-market games as they desire during those 10 minutes.

The option will be available on NBA.com and through the NBA app.

It’s an addition to the options the NBA has offered this season through its League Pass platform. Fans have had the option to purchase single games or buy after the first, second and third quarters at a reduced rate.