FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Thursday’s exhibition game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder strain.
His return was questionable, the team said.
The Super Bowl MVP appeared to be in pain when he was hit by Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn in the right arm as he reared back to throw in the first half. The ball popped loose, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley scooped it up and ran it back for a 54-yard touchdown.
Third-stringer Nate Sudfield took over at quarterback on the Eagles’ next possession.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
- Impressions from Day 14 of Seahawks camp: Seattle appears set to add veteran pass rusher, a new safety emerges
- Introducing the Seattle Times' 2018 preseason state high school football rankings
- Seahawks' top pick Rashaad Penny has broken finger surgically repaired, may only be out two weeks
- 'I'm going to turn into a diamond': Garfield's Sav'ell Smalls has worked to become one of top players in nation
Foles took over for starter Carson Wentz last season and took Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, beating the Patriots 41-33. Wentz is expected to return to 11-on-11 drills next week, but it’s not certain he will be ready for the regular- season opener.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL