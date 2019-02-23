LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ty Flowers recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift LIU Brooklyn to a 69-66 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.
Flowers went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 10.9 seconds left and LIU’s defense forced a SFU turnover to seal it.
Raiquan Clark had 18 points for LIU Brooklyn (13-15, 7-9 Northeast Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Julius van Sauers added seven rebounds.
Jamaal King had 23 points for the Red Flash (15-12, 11-5), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Mark Flagg added 11 points. Keith Braxton had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Blackbirds evened the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 74-67 on Jan. 10. Long Island-Brooklyn takes on Central Connecticut at home on Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) faces Wagner on the road on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com