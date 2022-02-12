NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island University topped Bryant 99-88 on Saturday.

Isaac Kante and Eral Penn added 24 points each for the Sharks (11-13, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Penn added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Kante grabbed seven boards. Kyndall Davis had three blocks as the Sharks tallied a season-high 13.

Peter Kiss had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-9, 11-2), whose nine-game winning streak was snapped. He also had seven turnovers. Greg Calixte added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Adham Eleeda scored 14 and Charles Pride tallied nine points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Pride, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, made just 3 of 21 shots.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Bryant defeated LIU 88-81 on Jan. 30.

